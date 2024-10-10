Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wind speeds in excess of 16,000mph have been given for parts of Lincolnshire today (Thursday, October 10), due to a ‘technical fault’ with the BBC’s weather forecasting services.

Users of the BBC Weather app or website across the country are being told to expect ‘hurricane force winds’.

In Boston, for example, the service is currently forecasting winds of 15,111mph until 1am on Saturday. At this point, the wind speed slows to 115mph, then 6mph at 2am, before returning to 15,111mph at 3am, where it stays for the next 12 hours or so.

Skegness, meanwhile, appears to be experiencing winds of 16,482mph.

A screenshot of the BBC Weather website, showing winds of 15,111mph for Boston. The BBC says it is working to correct a fault that is affecting its forecasts.

For comparison, 16,482mph is more than 20 times the speed of sound. It is approaching the speed of the International Space Station, which circles the Earth every 90 minutes, travelling at about 17,500 mph.

Hurricane force winds measure at least 73mph, the Met Office says.

The strongest ever gust in the UK measured 173 mph and was recorded at Cairngorm Summit, Scotand, in 1986.

In a statement on its X account, BBC Weather said: “Please don’t be alarmed by some of our app data today, we're experiencing a technical fault and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The current wind speed in Skegness is too big for the space, but it can just be seen if the data is switched from mph to kmh - a speed of 26,526kmh or 16,482 mph.

A BBC spokesman said: “We’re aware of an issue with our third-party supplier, which means our Weather app and website are wrongly predicting hurricane wind speeds everywhere. That is incorrect and we apologise. We’re working with our supplier to fix this as soon as possible.”