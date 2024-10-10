'Technical fault' leads to forecasts of 16,000mph winds for parts of Lincolnshire - 20 times the speed of sound
Users of the BBC Weather app or website across the country are being told to expect ‘hurricane force winds’.
In Boston, for example, the service is currently forecasting winds of 15,111mph until 1am on Saturday. At this point, the wind speed slows to 115mph, then 6mph at 2am, before returning to 15,111mph at 3am, where it stays for the next 12 hours or so.
Skegness, meanwhile, appears to be experiencing winds of 16,482mph.
For comparison, 16,482mph is more than 20 times the speed of sound. It is approaching the speed of the International Space Station, which circles the Earth every 90 minutes, travelling at about 17,500 mph.
Hurricane force winds measure at least 73mph, the Met Office says.
The strongest ever gust in the UK measured 173 mph and was recorded at Cairngorm Summit, Scotand, in 1986.
In a statement on its X account, BBC Weather said: “Please don’t be alarmed by some of our app data today, we're experiencing a technical fault and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”
A BBC spokesman said: “We’re aware of an issue with our third-party supplier, which means our Weather app and website are wrongly predicting hurricane wind speeds everywhere. That is incorrect and we apologise. We’re working with our supplier to fix this as soon as possible.”
