Met Office weather warning EMN-210612-094100001

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind for much of the UK tomorrow, including Lincolnshire, which means there may be potential travel disruption in places.

There are exected to be delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport as bus and train services will be affected, and some journeys are expected to take longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The Met Office’s advice for staying safe during a storm is as follows:

-Stay indoors as much as possible

- If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees

- Keep away from the sheltered side of boundary walls and fences - if these structures fail, they will collapse on this side

- Do not go outside to repair damage while the storm is in progress

- If possible, enter and leave your house through doors in the sheltered side, closing them behind you

- Open internal doors only as needed, and close them behind you

- Take care when driving on exposed routes such as bridges, or high open roads, delay your journey or find alternative routes if possible

- Slow down and be aware of side winds, particular care should be taken if you are towing or are a high sided vehicle