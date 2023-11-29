A yellow weather warning of snow and ice in place across Lincolnshire for tomorrow (Thursday) into Friday.

The Met Office has announced the yellow warning is set to come into effect tomorrow at 5pm until 11am on Friday, which means wintery showers may lead to icy patches developing across Lincolnshire, with the warning in place from Lincoln across the Lincolnshire Wolds to the east coast.

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, and bus and train services are expected to be affected.

You are also advised to take care as icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may lead to injuries from slips and falls.

The Met Office has issued the following advice ii you need to drive somewhere: