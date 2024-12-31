‘We’ve got to be a bit better’

Russ Wilcox is taking the positives from a solid 2024 for Gainsborough Trinity.

Russ Wilcox wants to see Gainsborough Trinity step up the quality in both boxes.

Trinity ended 2024 with a 2-0 defeat at home to Guiseley with Wilcox feeling his side had paid the price for a lack of quality where it mattered.

“It’s a tough one to take today,”he said. “They are a good outfit and that's why they are second in the league.

“There were bits that we didn't do as well as we could. It's very disappointing to concede on half-time for the second game running. If we come in at 0-0 their game plan changes in the second half, they sat off and counter-attacked a lot.

“We have to be a bit better in both boxes, that’s where we have lost our way a bit in the last two games. We have to clear outlines better. We were outstanding in the middle third, but it's about defending our box better and having more quality and getting better balls in the final third.

“I knew how difficult this game would be. They are a good team with good financial backing and a good staff.”

But Wilcox felt that there were still plenty of positives to take out of the defeat.

“There are lots of positives to take,” he said. “Some people won’t see that because they just look at the score, I look beyond that and we played some good football.

“I have a great set of lads in there and we will bounce back. We know how difficult this period is. There is a lot to look back on, already this season it will be our 12th cup game when we play York.

“We have got to regroup for more tough games ahead, but there's a lot of positives to look back on.

“Whatever happens this season and wherever we finish, for me it’s been superb.

“We have got to stay together and that includes the fans. We need to fans to be louder and to sing in the game when we need them. They have been spoiled in 2024. It’s been an incredible run and we have got to get back on track now.”

Trinity face a huge test this weekend when they host York City in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.