Wheels for Life scheme seeking partner organisations to drive forward referrals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wheels for Life is a new scheme for bike donations in Lincolnshire which is taking pre-loved bikes and bringing them back to a usable condition, to then be gifted to people who do not have the opportunity to own a bike.Hubs are now open and located around the county, including Louth, Skegness, Lincoln, Grantham, Holbeach and North Hykeham, with each of the hub teams are working with referral partners to support people in their local area who need a bike free of charge through the scheme.

Active Lincolnshire are now reaching out to work with more partners across the county to help create a self-sustaining bike donation scheme that supports people seeking refuge and facing the cost-of-living crisis by offering them a transport option.Donna Sutton, Health and Wellbeing Lead for Active Lincolnshire who leads on the referrals said: “We would love to work with more referral partners across the county, especially those close to the hubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you are a community organisation, we are keen to talk to you as this is a great way to support the work you are already doing on the ground in the county.

Wheels for Life scheme

"We will introduce you to the scheme and show how simple it can be to refer people. Recipients of these bikes have reported how it has given them back a sense of independence, and has made a real difference to their lives.”One of the partners already on board and supporting the scheme, is YMCA Lincolnshire.

Activity Coordinator, Stefan Stewart said: “The Wheels for Life project is brilliant. I heard about something similar in Hull a few years ago and thought it would be great for Lincolnshire.