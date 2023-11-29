Wheels for Life scheme seeking partner organisations to drive forward referrals
Wheels for Life is a new scheme for bike donations in Lincolnshire which is taking pre-loved bikes and bringing them back to a usable condition, to then be gifted to people who do not have the opportunity to own a bike.Hubs are now open and located around the county, including Louth, Skegness, Lincoln, Grantham, Holbeach and North Hykeham, with each of the hub teams are working with referral partners to support people in their local area who need a bike free of charge through the scheme.
Active Lincolnshire are now reaching out to work with more partners across the county to help create a self-sustaining bike donation scheme that supports people seeking refuge and facing the cost-of-living crisis by offering them a transport option.Donna Sutton, Health and Wellbeing Lead for Active Lincolnshire who leads on the referrals said: “We would love to work with more referral partners across the county, especially those close to the hubs.
"If you are a community organisation, we are keen to talk to you as this is a great way to support the work you are already doing on the ground in the county.
"We will introduce you to the scheme and show how simple it can be to refer people. Recipients of these bikes have reported how it has given them back a sense of independence, and has made a real difference to their lives.”One of the partners already on board and supporting the scheme, is YMCA Lincolnshire.
Activity Coordinator, Stefan Stewart said: “The Wheels for Life project is brilliant. I heard about something similar in Hull a few years ago and thought it would be great for Lincolnshire.
"To be able to offer people a decent working bike, who would otherwise be unable to afford one is really positive. We are truly seeing the impact it makes firsthand.”The scheme is encouraging people to search their garages and sheds for any unloved and unused bike that can be donated. It is recommended that bikes donated are adult and older children’s bikes in a useable and repairable condition.When the donated bikes arrive to their hub, they are repaired and fully serviced by volunteers to ensure that they have a long service life when they reach their new homes. The bikes will then be gifted to people across the county along with a cyclist starter kit.Active Lincolnshire aims to recycle 500 bikes in the first year of the campaign, which will have a huge impact on the environment saving 7.5 tons of waste every year.If you have a bike you wish to donate, visit wheelsforlife.co.uk to find your local donation point.To find out how you can receive a bike from the scheme, visit www.activelincolnshire.com/wheels-for-life-bike-donation-lincolnshire/referral