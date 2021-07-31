Wild fun in the sun at nature reserve

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210727-122801001

There is a mystery to be solved, with the great bird detective Skylark Holmes! You can help him by taking part in the Big Wild Summer treasure trail. It runs all day, every day, through the holidays.

Find the list of suspects at the visitor centre before setting off around the trail, looking for clues. Use them to work out who stole all the ice-cream and win a prize. The trail is suitable for children aged five-plus and costs £3.50 per child. Reserve fees do apply to accompanying visitors.

In addition to the treasure hunt, there will also be weekly events. Every Tuesday there will an opportunity to meet some of the smaller wildlife on the reserve, with Mini Monsters. The event starts with bug hunting on land, before moving to the ever-popular pond dipping.

On Thursdays there are some strange stories to be told, with Wild Tales. The friendly storyteller will enchant children with two wildlife-themed stories, with some fun craft activities for them to enjoy too.

Both of these events have sessions running at 10.30am and 2pm. Places cost £6 per child, with advance booking essential. Reserve fees apply to accompanying visitors, with one adult per family group receiving free entry.

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager for the reserve, said; “After the long lockdown, it is marvellous to get back out into the great British countryside. Bring your kids and have a great time surrounded by wonderful wildlife.”

You can get more information on reserve activities by calling 01205 724678, or by emailing [email protected] More details are also at www.rspb.org.uk/framptonmarsh

RSPB Frampton Marsh is signposted off the A16, five miles south-east of Boston. There are toilets (including baby-changing facilities) and refreshments of snacks and hot and cold drinks.