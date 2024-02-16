Wilkin Chapman bolsters team with “empathetic” partner in Wills, estates, tax and trusts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Wills, estates, tax and trusts partner at Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire’s largest law firm, aims to provide empathetic yet practical support for the region’s residents. Sarah Adams has been appointed by Wilkin Chapman bringing over a decade of experience with her, to help guide clients through the management of their personal affairs in a compassionate manner.

Sarah joins the firm after spending over 12 years at one of Yorkshire’s leading law firms in Hull. She qualified in 2013 and attained her Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) qualification with Distinction in 2015. STEP is a worldwide professional body which promotes high professional standards and education for its members.

Sarah aims to provide clients with a pragmatic approach, delivering complex legal matters with clarity. Her proficiency extends to advising clients on tax-related issues, demonstrating her capacity to navigate the often intricate and dry subject matter.

She brings a wealth of experience in handling various client scenarios, from sophisticated tax planning for businesses to offering empathetic advice and guidance to individuals navigating emotional situations, such as bereavement or loss of mental capacity.

Sarah Adams, Wills, estates, tax and trusts partner at the Grimsby office, said: “At my previous firm, I received a lot of positive client feedback; regularly going above and beyond for clients in terms of care and customer service and I provide relatable pragmatic advice, as well as technical advice. I can bring my expertise and leadership skills to the team in Grimsby with a view to growing the team here.”

“I think my STEP qualification will greatly benefit our clients at Wilkin Chapman, as it’s technical and difficult to obtain. Becoming a full STEP member is a benchmark that many solicitors strive for - it’s the top qualification for a Wills, estates, tax and trusts lawyer. It allows us to demonstrate our knowledge, passion, and commitment within our specialism.

Michele Wightman, partner, and joint head of the Wills, estates, tax and trusts team, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sarah to the Wilkin Chapman family, who will lead the team in Grimsby. She is incredibly experienced, with being a full STEP member. By having a lot of team members with this qualification, it really shows how the firm is constantly striving to provide the very best service to all our clients.”

Sarah also specialises in matters concerning mental capacity and offers advice on the completion of Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA). Wilkin Chapman also has a specialist Court of Protection team. Sarah is supported by a team of specialists within Wilkin Chapman, helping individuals to make important decisions about their property and financial affairs and health and welfare.

With over 400 partners and staff located across a network of legal offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth, Wilkin Chapman is the largest law firm in the Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire area and it ranks as the 111th largest firm in the UK, with offices in Grimsby, Lincoln, Beverley and Louth. Wilkin Chapman provides trusted legal and insolvency advice to both private and commercial clients who are based locally, nationally and internationally.