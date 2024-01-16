William Alvey School appeals to Sleaford community to help expand archives
and live on Freeview channel 276
Were you or a family member a pupil at the William Alvey School? If so, researchers at the school would love to hear from you.
They are currently expanding their archives and would appreciate your support.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Do you have a story, photo or school record from your time at the Alvey that you would be happy to add to the archive? Year 6 Team Leader and Assistant Headteacher Sian Lee said: “Every year that passes by sees us lose valuable documents and stories from the past.
"By collecting as many of these as we can, we hope we can provide the story for future generations, in the hope that they, in turn, do the same.
"We have been lucky enough to be able to start our archive from the late 1800s, so collecting as much as we can from more recent times is of vital importance.”If you feel you can help, email: [email protected] and they will contact you to discuss further.