William Alvey School appeals to Sleaford community to help expand archives

A Sleaford school is appealing to the community to help piece its incredible history together.

Were you or a family member a pupil at the William Alvey School? If so, researchers at the school would love to hear from you.

They are currently expanding their archives and would appreciate your support.

Do you have a story, photo or school record from your time at the Alvey that you would be happy to add to the archive? Year 6 Team Leader and Assistant Headteacher Sian Lee said: “Every year that passes by sees us lose valuable documents and stories from the past.

An old archive photo of William Alvey School, Sleaford.

"By collecting as many of these as we can, we hope we can provide the story for future generations, in the hope that they, in turn, do the same.