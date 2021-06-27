Witness appeal after collision involving police car on A158 in Horncastle

Police are appealing for witnesses after an accident on the A158 in Horncastle.

The accident happened just after 11 am yesterday (Saturday) morning near the garden centre.

Three vehicles were involved - a police Vauxhall Astra, a silver Toyota Yaris and a Rover Mini.

The road was closed at the time and reopened around 2pm. Only minor injuries have been reported.

Anyone who saw the accident or has any information which could help police is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 165 of 26 June.