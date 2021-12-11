Witness appeal after man, 36, dies in collision near Skegness

Call police on 101.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A52 at Croft Bank at 9.12pm last night (Friday).

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the black Audi A5 involved was travelling towards the Skegness area.

Nobody else was injured in the incident. Next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed in both directions until just before 6.30am while officers carried out initial investigations.

Police would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or saw a black Audi A5 in the moments prior.

Officers are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footages which may help with enquiries.

If you can help, email link [email protected], putting incident 444 of 10th December in the subject box.

Alternatively, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 444 of 10th December.