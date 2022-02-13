Witness appeal after man is seriously injured in three-vehicle collision on A158 at Scremby

Call police on 101.

The accident happened on the A158 Lowgate and Gunby roundabout was closed as a result.

Police received reports of a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor, a silver Vauxhall Insignia and white Skoda Octavia just after 6pm.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact police.

They are particularly interested in hearing from the driver and/or passenger of a red people carrier vehicle, possibly a Citroen C3, who we believe may have witnessed the collision.

If you can help, call 101 quoting incident 312 of 12 February.

Alternatively, email [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 312 of 12 February in the subject line.