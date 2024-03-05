Both vehicles were travelling west in the direction of Chapel St Leonards at just after 10.30am on March 3.

According to police, there were injuries sustained in the collision but they are not currently reported to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Anyone travelling on the A52 at that location and time, and may have witnessed the actual collision or may have captured either vehicle travelling along that road at that time via dash camera or other video footage, is asked to contact PC Billy Spence by email at [email protected], or call 101, quoting incident 119 of 3 March 2024.