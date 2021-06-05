Witness plea after man injured in collision at Orby dies

A man involved in a two-car collision on Marsh Lane, Orby has sadly died.

The two-vehicle collision took place near Herons Mead on Marsh Lane, Orby, at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, June 1.

A silver Citroen Picasso and a blue Mercedes Vito were involved. Minor injuries were sustained by the driver and passengers of the Citroen. The driver of the Mercedes who has now died sustained injuries at the scene which were initially deemed non-life threatening.

Fire & Rescue and the Ambulance service were in attendance during the incident and the road was closed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage available, is asked to get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting incident 320 of 1st June 2021.

Alternatively email [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.