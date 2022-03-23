Witnesses sought after car narrowly missed pedestrian and hit a wall

The collision happened on London Road, near the Black Sluice Water Station, on Sunday, March 13, at around 8.22pm.
Police have only just revealed details of the incident.
A force spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a grey Audi A8 ‘57’ plate, was travelling along London Road at reportedly fast speed before narrowly missing a pedestrian before it collided with the wall.
“The driver then left the scene, as did the pedestrian.
“A 33-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the car, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail.
“We are keen to speak with the pedestrian and anyone who may have witnessed this incident.
“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.”
If you are the pedestrian or you witnessed this incident, call police by dialling 101, quoting incident 389 of March 13.