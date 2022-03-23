Witnesses sought after car narrowly missed pedestrian and hit a wall

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in Boston on March 13.

The collision happened on London Road, near the Black Sluice Water Station, on Sunday, March 13, at around 8.22pm.

Police have only just revealed details of the incident.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A force spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a grey Audi A8 ‘57’ plate, was travelling along London Road at reportedly fast speed before narrowly missing a pedestrian before it collided with the wall.

“The driver then left the scene, as did the pedestrian.

“A 33-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the car, was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released on bail.

“We are keen to speak with the pedestrian and anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.”