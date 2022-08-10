Woman, 19, dies in collision on A631 at South Elkington

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A631 at South Elkington. Photo: Google Maps

Lincolnshire Police were called the A631 near to South Elkington at approximately 7.50pm after reports of a collision involving a grey Toyota Aygo and a silver Mazda 6.

The 19-year-old female passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Two other passengers of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for information, and if anyone was in the area of South Elkington around the time of the collision and have any information or dashcam footage, please get in touch.