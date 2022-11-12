Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police were called to reports that a pedestrian had been in collision with a silver Nissan Qashqai in Dogdyke Road at 5.38pm.

Officers, crews from East Midlands Ambulance Service, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene and provided emergency assistance, but sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Nobody else was reported to have been injured in the incident.

The road was closed until just after 12.30am this morning )Saturday) while initial investigations were carried out by officers and the road was cleared.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We have now opened an investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or pedestrian in the minutes leading up to the incident to come forward.

"We are particularly keen to see any dashcam or CCTV footage which may help our enquiries.”

If you have information that can help police with their investigation, you can email [email protected] or call 101, referencing incident number 353 of 11 November.

