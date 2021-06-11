Woman, 61, who fell getting into Skegness taxi left 'shaken and bruised'

Lorraine Boam says she was left bruised from the incident.

Lorraine Boam was still getting seated and had not shut the taxi door when the incident happened, explained her husband, Graham.

The couple, who live in Dorothy Avenue, had ordered the taxi from Coastline Cabs to go from their home to the Working Man's Club in Skegness

"We'd been out for a lovely dinner and thought we'd go to the Working Men's Club for a drink," said Graham.

"Lorraine only managed to get one leg in the taxi due to health conditions and her other leg was still out on the kerbside on tarmac .

"She fell on the floor, crying in agony.

"The police and ambulance service attended.

"Lorraine has been left bruised and shaken. He trousers were torn because she did the splits with one leg in and one leg out when the taxi started moving."

The Skegness Standard has contacted Coastline Cabs for comment regarding the incident.