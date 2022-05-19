Woman, 67, dies and passengers are seriously injured in collision in Orby

If you can help police with their enquiries, call 101.

Lincolnshire Police received reports of the collision at 12:42pm involving a blue Ford Focus and a blue Renault Luton van, just outside Herons Mead Caravan Park on Marsh Lane.

Marsh Road, Marsh Lane on East Side Marsh and Burgh Road was closed just before 1:30pm and has remained closed for some time.

The female driver of the Focus was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

The male and female passenger of the Focus were also taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the van sustained injuries, which are not believed to be serious, and were also taken to hospital.