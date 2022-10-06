Woman who went missing after being last seen in Chapel St Leonards found safe
Police have thanked the public for their help in locating a young woman after she went missing in Chapel St Leonards.
An appeal was launched as concern grew for the 23-year-old woman, named Dee, yesterday (Wednesday).
It was believed she could have been in the Scunthorpe area.
However, earlier today they were able to report Dee had been found safe.
A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “Missing Dee has now been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”