Woman who went missing after being last seen in Chapel St Leonards found safe

Police have thanked the public for their help in locating a young woman after she went missing in Chapel St Leonards.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:51 pm
If you have information for the police, dial 101.
An appeal was launched as concern grew for the 23-year-old woman, named Dee, yesterday (Wednesday).

It was believed she could have been in the Scunthorpe area.

However, earlier today they were able to report Dee had been found safe.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “Missing Dee has now been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

