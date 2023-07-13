A multi-agency initiative along led by Lincolnshire Police has earned praise for keeping visitors and residents along the coast safe.

Lifeboats, Police and Lifeguard Team together in Skegness

RNLI Skegness is shouting out about how Operation Atlantis is showcasing that working together can improve effectiveness in seaside locations like Skegness, Ingoldmells, and Mablethorpe.

Operation Atlantis brings together Lincolnshire Police, HM Coastguard, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), NCI Coastwatch and East Lindsey District Council in a two-phase approach to ensure safety during the summer season.Phase one offers immersive engagement opportunities and key safety messaging, including the rollout of Sandi Starfish wristbands, while phase two adopts a reactive approach to assist in the search for missing people on local beaches.

Lincolnshire Police Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton expressed his pride in the scheme, saying: “Operation Atlantis is a shining example of how teamwork and collaboration between agencies can make a real difference in the safety of our seaside towns. We are proud to work closely with our partners to create a safer environment for both locals and visitors.“Our summer plans involve a diverse range of partners for Operation Atlantis, a water safety campaign educating adults and children. Collaborating with RNLI, NCI Coastwatch, and HMCG, we've conducted immersive training at Skegness and Mablethorpe, improving our partnership approach for enhanced safety. With positive early results, we're excited for the summer ahead.”

One recent example of the effectiveness of Operation Atlantis involved the case of a missing seven-year-old in Skegness. The child was reported missing after 45 minutes, and the quick response from all agencies involved ensured a seamless operation. Before any personnel arrived on the scene, Humber Coastguard was able to send information to the other agencies.

Within minutes, a possible sighting was reported by lifeguards and soon confirmed. All teams were stood down, and a single police officer completed the final steps with the family. This efficient communication and collaboration demonstrate the success of the multi-agency approach in action.

Ross Barraclough, Head of Region North and East, RNLI, praised the initiative, stating: “By including the RNLI Lifeboat and Lifeguard teams in this multi-agency approach, we are improving the effectiveness and response of service launches, ultimately reducing incidents, injuries, and preventing deaths. This collaboration allows us to reach positive outcomes for the public more efficiently than ever before.”

The Sandi Starfish scheme, an integral part of Operation Atlantis, recently helped reunite a five-year-old boy with his parents after he went missing on Skegness beach. This initiative provides free wristbands and flags as meeting points to quickly locate lost children, significantly reducing distress for families and the impact on local authorities.

If you're visiting the coast this summer between Skegness and Mablethorpe, remember to:

Collect a free Sandi Starfish wristband

Write your contact information on the inside of the wristband

Use the Sandi Starfish flags along the beach as a meeting point

For more information about Operation Atlantis and the Sandi Starfish initiative, please contact Lincolnshire Police at lincs.police.uk/.