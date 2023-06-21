Workplace wellbeing seminar aims to boost employee productivity

Businesses are invited to make use of the workplace wellbeing seminar.

The BBC recently reported that record numbers of people are not working because of health problems. Typically, for every 13 people currently working, one person is on long-term sick leave.The seminar will discuss how businesses can improve productivity and staff wellbeing and reduce sickness absence.“Wellbeing has been a hot topic for a few years now and many people are thankfully investing in their own personal physical and mental health and wellbeing, but it also needs to be reflected in the workplace,” said Samantha Cutler, co-founder of seminar organsers, Whole Wellbeing.“British Red Cross research shows that poor mental health at work costs UK employers up to £56 billion each year, so we are taking the opportunity of World Wellbeing Week to highlight the importance of workplace wellbeing and how businesses can embed it into their company culture.”The workplace wellbeing seminar will feature expert speakers to help businesses understand their legal responsibility, identify company needs, discover what leaders can do to implement change, support employee wellbeing and improve productivity.The first speaker will be Adam Davey, co-founder and director of Petaurum HR Solutions, on how to navigate a company’s legal responsibilities and empower employees.

Adam has over 30 years of professional expertise from both public and private sectors. He has vast experience in supporting businesses on their day-to-day HR issues, and has designed, developed and implemented HR strategies in a range of organisations and sectors.

He is chairman of the Lincolnshire branch of the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development), an association for human resource management professionals.

The second speaker for the day is Samantha Cutler, co-founder of Whole Wellbeing, speaking on how to identify your workplace wellbeing needs.

Samantha has worked in the wellbeing field for over 15 years, including roles funded by public health as well as working in both the community and the criminal justice service to support positive lifestyle changes for people who are statistically at higher risk of developing ill health. In 2016, she decided to work solely in employee wellbeing training.

Lastly Tom Lane, owner of Tom Lane Fitness and Wellbeing, will deliver top tips for implementing wellbeing in the workplace. Tom has more than 10 years of experience in sports therapy. He started his own fitness and wellbeing business in 2017 where he offers many services in personal training and wellbeing.

Tickets are £5 each and all proceeds will be donated to Lincolnshire Action Trust. Places are limited and ticket sales end on Friday June 23, so businesses are advised to book in advance. To book your place at the seminar go to the website here.