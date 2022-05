In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

Lincs Fire & Rescue sent four crews from Spilsby, Boston and Kirton to the property in Hagnaby Lock at 5.46pm yesterday (Thursday)..

A tweet said there was “severe fire damage to one commercial workshop and contents”.

The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one main jet, thermal imaging cameras and small tools.