World Snooker Star Barry Hawkins entertains Louth Town & Country Club crowd
It provedd to be a brilliant night it was with all those who attended really enjoying the occasion.
Barry certainly didn't let them down on the green baize as he compiled breaks of 121,116, 104, 79 , 71 and four half centuries.
An event organiser said: “It was great to see a professional player take time out to have a chat with everyone plus having numerous photos being taken and then he bought everyone a drink at the end of the night,
“What a compare we had for the night in Mr Gordon Cummings who was simply just brilliant throughout, Our referee Mr Steve Nuell was a busy man in all ten frames played, the walk on music was perfect all night as was the scoreboard which made the event even more professional.”
