Planet climate event coming to the Hub in September

The family event will take place on Saturday, September 4, on Eastgate Green, from 11am-3pm and will feature a selection of stalls from local groups and organisations.
The day will be packed with creative drop-in activities and a series of talks to spark debate around the climate emergency and how we can play our part in changing the world for the better.
Winners of an Eco poster competition to find local young Eco champions will also be announced from the many amazing entries received.
The Love Our Planet climate event is part of a broader commitment by the Hub to tackle climate change in line with the ambitions of North Kesteven District Council’s pledge to reach carbon neutral emissions by 2030.
Marion Sander, Hub programme manager, said: “Sleaford Climate Action Network approached us a couple of years ago with the view of finding a venue for an event that would highlight the climate crisis. Since then, we have been working together to create an event that is not only informative but also fun and meaningful. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with the groups on our doorstep and our local communities to unite in the fight to tackle the climate emergency.”