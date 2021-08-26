Planet climate event coming to the Hub in September

Climate Anxiety flags created by Global Sleaford. EMN-210813-115820001

The family event will take place on Saturday, September 4, on Eastgate Green, from 11am-3pm and will feature a selection of stalls from local groups and organisations.

The day will be packed with creative drop-in activities and a series of talks to spark debate around the climate emergency and how we can play our part in changing the world for the better.

Winners of an Eco poster competition to find local young Eco champions will also be announced from the many amazing entries received.

The Love Our Planet climate event is part of a broader commitment by the Hub to tackle climate change in line with the ambitions of North Kesteven District Council’s pledge to reach carbon neutral emissions by 2030.