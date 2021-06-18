Yellow warning for rain leading to 'surface water and river flooding'

Lincoln Road in Skegness already flooding due to heavy rain. Photo: Barry Robinson.

The Environment Agency has warned heavy showers and thunderstorms across eastern and central England could lead to surface water and river flooding.

Currently there are no flood warnings in place by the Environment Agency locally.

However, Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms across eastern and central England could lead to surface water and river flooding in some communities, with possible disruption to travel and flooding of individual properties.

“Environment Agency teams have been out on the ground clearing waste grilles and screens, stand ready to operate flood defences if needed and will support local authorities in their response to surface water flooding.

“We urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

The Met Office says outbreaks of rain will clear across most areas through the evening and it will be mainly dry with clear spells developing overnight. Strong winds along coasts, will tend to ease later. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Saturday:

Variable cloud cover will allow warm sunny spells to develop, and most places will be dry until evening. Further heavy, perhaps thundery rain will arrive during the evening and overnight. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudy with occasionally heavy, thundery rain through the period. Feeling rather cool in the wetter periods, with only brief brighter interludes expected, more especially on Tuesday.

* To check the latest information for your area go to: https://flood-warning-formation.service.gov.uk/warningsFollow @EnvAgencyAnglia and #floodaware on Twitter for the latest flood updates.