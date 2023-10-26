Your views needed on tourism strategy for North Kesteven

Your thoughts on the visitor economy in North Kesteven are needed to help support and inform a new tourism strategy to be shaped for the District.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The survey by North Kesteven District Council invites you to share your priorities and wish list for the local visitor economy. These thoughts will then be collated and used to support the future of the District’s visitor economy by helping shape the North Kesteven Tourism Strategy 2024 – 2029.

The survey asks for input from residents, businesses, organisations and the people behind visitor attractions on aspects including:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The things which make the District an attractive place to visit and stay.

NKDC is reviewing its tourism strategy for the years ahead.

Which specific activities you enjoy in North Kesteven and add to its appeal, including active things such as walking and cycling.

The venues you like to visit across the District, and how important you feel it is that they focus on sustainability.

The survey launched early this month, with paper copies available at some venues including Cogglesford Watermill and Navigation House in Sleaford, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, and Mrs Smith’s Cottage in Navenby. It’s also available online at https://online1.snapsurveys.com/interview/14068281-0aaa-4a76-b30a-6abc22f85710 The closing date is 31 October 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The North Kesteven Tourism Strategy 2024 – 2029 strategy, once complete and if approved around spring next year, will serve as a strong and clear vision for how the Council will support and invest in the visitor economy.

The strategy will use various types of data and align with Visit England’s Strategy and the Destination Lincolnshire Destination Management Plan, while setting out key actions for the Council to deliver in partnership with stakeholders locally.

Those key actions may focus on how tourism in North Kesteven can be supported to grow, ways to help local tourism-related business and their supply chains grow too, and how to highlight the tourism-related careers that people can enjoy if they live and work in North Kesteven. It could also look at the role the Council plays through its visitor venues, leisure facilities and culture, and how that too could be developed including through seeking funding opportunities.

The Council is also asking for thoughts and comments to help pinpoint areas of North Kesteven that are thriving, but also where the people and places of greatest need are so that the right support can be provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Council’s vision is for a District of flourishing communities, and to ensure it’s clear what that means for residents at an individual and community level – in order to shape and best-direct the Council’s services, resources and responses – the authority undertakes a periodic review.

You can respond to the Flourishing Scale consultation as an individual or on behalf of your local community, whether that’s a group or club, your street or more widely. The deadline is Friday 17 November 2023.