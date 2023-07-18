Youth mural showcased at The Hub till September

A mural by young people funded by Sleaford’s renewable energy plant is now on show until September.

The project was funded via the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant’s Power Fund, a £25,000 annual fund that supports local community initiatives within a five-mile radius of the power station, and which is administered by North Kesteven District Council.

The Mosaic Youth Hub, based in the Roverside Precinct, proudly presented a mural showcase event at the Hub, in Sleaford on Thursday July 13.

The creative showcase celebrated the process of creating a mural in the Youth Hub and included a short journey over to Mosaic Youth Hub’s base to see the final mural in place.

Mosaic Youth Hub proudly presented this mural showcase event at the Hub, in Sleaford. Photo: Anne-Marie Sheperd.

The exhibition will run on from now until Sunday September 10.

Mosaic Youth Hub engages young people of secondary school age, years 7-13, in participating in positive activities in Sleaford and the surrounding area.

The mural project in collaboration with Ruth Burrows illustration captures the warm and welcoming ethos of the youth club, through designs created by the youth club members. The exhibition includes footage of the design process, collage workshop outcomes, individual drawings, and illustrations as well as a timelapse film of the mural being painted by the artist, youth leaders and young people.

Mosaic Youth Club Work Leader Paul Tricker said: “The project was born through an aspiration to help facilitate young people to put their ‘stamp’ on their new youth hub building. The process of working with Ruth, the Hub, Sleaford REP Grant Fund and the young people to create this brilliant piece of artwork has been great fun, and the end result of the mural fully encapsulates the joy of the young people, the town we live in and the purpose of Mosaic Youth Hub!”

North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “The (funding) panel was very pleased to approve a grant towards the mural project by the Mosaic Youth Club. The panel especially liked the engagement involved in providing positive activities and outlets to secondary school children in and around Sleaford.

“I would encourage any groups locally who meet the criteria to apply for the funding, if they have got a project that could benefit from a grant, much like the Mosaic Youth Club has done.”

For more information on The Sleaford REP Panel grants and how to apply visit: https://www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/your-community/localism-your-community/community-funding

