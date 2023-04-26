A bust of HM King Charles III has been made – entirely out of chocolate

A bust of King Charles III made entirely from Celebrations chocolates is unveiled ahead of the Coronation. The sculpture, commissioned by the chocolate brand, took four weeks to create and weighs over 23kg – the equivalent of 2,875 individual Celebrations chocolates.

A bust of HM King Charles III made entirely from Celebrations chocolates has been revealed ahead of the coronation. The sculpture of the new monarch was carefully crafted by an expert team of chocolatiers and model makers, who studied hours of footage of the King to capture his likeness, using nearly 3,000 of individual chocolates.

It took four weeks – 130 hours in total – and 23kg of chocolate to perfect the likeness of his majesty. The piece was specially commissioned by confectionery brand Celebrations, which is launching a limited-edition ‘Coronation’ tub to mark the momentous national event.

Getting in the Coronation spirit

The model shows the King dressed in the iconic uniform he is expected to wear during the coronation ceremony and has been carefully constructed by chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke. Special attention was paid to the profile image of the King, which will soon be immortalised on stamps, coins and banknotes across the country.

Footage of the bust being made shows the chocolate being melted down and set in a bespoke mould. The epaulettes of the uniform are created from individual Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty chocolates, while Maltesers Teasers have been used to decorate the King’s collar.

The medals, which adorn the chest of the bust, are made from each of the iconic chocolates, including Snickers.

Marking the occasion

Following its completion, the sculpture of HM King Charles III will be on display in Slough at Mars Wrigley UK HQ. Emily Owen, from Celebrations, said “What better way to celebrate this moment in British history than immortalising HM King Charles III using the nation’s ultimate sharing treat.

“A team of master chocolatiers created the tasty tribute to our new King to mark this occasion of national festivity and we are delighted with how he looks. The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny.

