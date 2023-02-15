Golden Globe winner and Hollywood icon Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82

Hollywood actress and model Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82. The star reportedly died on Wednesday morning (February, 15) after a brief illness, according to her manager.

Welch’s rep confirmed the news to ABC, writing: “The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

The statement ended with: “Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Throughout her career, the actress amassed a long list of credits following her breakout role in 1965’s Fantastic Voyage. She went on to star in One Million Years BC in 1966 which catapulted her career further and turned her into an international sensation.

The actress famously won a Golden Globe for her role in the 1974 film The Three Musketeers. She was later nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Television Film for her performance in the 1987 film Right to Die.

Welch was one of the earliest actresses to have a lead role in a Western movie with Hannie Caulder in 1971. Quentin Tarantino said the film was one of his inspirations for Kill Bill (2003).

Her other acting credits include starring roles in Bedazzled (1967), Bandolero! (1968), 100 Rifles (1969), Myra Breckinridge (1970) and Hannie Caulder (1971). She also had a small role in Legally Blonde starring Reese Witherspoon where she played Mrs Windham-Vandermark.