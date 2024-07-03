AI predicts Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the excitement for Euro 2024 reaches a fever pitch, a new player has emerged to offer insights into the tournament's most anticipated matches: artificial intelligence. AI has been used to predict the outcomes of the Euro 2024 quarter-finals by leveraging the power of machine learning and sophisticated algorithms.

Spain vs. Germany

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the AI predicts Spain will edge out Germany with a 2-1 victory. Spain has demonstrated exceptional offensive prowess and a robust defence, which has been instrumental in their journey to the quarter-finals. While resilient and formidable, Germany may struggle to overcome Spain's midfield dominance. This prediction hinges on Spain’s ability to control the tempo and exploit Germany's defensive lapses.

Portugal vs. France

The AI forecasts a 2-1 win for France against Portugal. France boasts a wealth of attacking talent, including Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann, coupled with a solid defensive lineup. Although Portugal has shown tenacity and skill, particularly with veteran Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, France’s comprehensive team strength and tactical versatility are expected to give them the upper hand in this tightly contested match.

England vs. Switzerland

Despite a rocky start to the tournament, England is predicted to secure a 2-0 victory over Switzerland. The AI believes England is about to hit their stride, with key players like Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane in scoring form. England's depth in the squad and form indicate an advantage. While Switzerland will make a commendable effort, they might struggle to match England's pace and clinical finishing as the team finds its rhythm.

Netherlands vs. Türkiye

The AI suggests a 3-1 win for the Netherlands over Türkiye. The Netherlands has shown consistent and strong performances, with an attacking force that has been difficult for opponents to contain. Türkiye, known for their resilience and spirited play, may not be able to withstand the Netherlands' offensive onslaught and tactical execution.