Alabama Rot can be deadly for dogs - here are the dog breeds most commonly affected according to experts

Cutaneous and Renal Glomerular Vasculopathy (CRGV), otherwise known as Alabama Rot, is a disease which can be deadly to dogs. The disease damages the blood vessels in the skin and kidneys, which causes visible sores on the skin and can lead to severe organ dysfunction and ultimately kidney failure.

Experts do not yet know what causes the disease, but warn dog owners of how they can protect against it. The main point made by groups such as the RSPCA is to wash down your dog after a muddy walk, especially one which was through woodland.

The disease was first identified back in 2012 and since then, hundreds of cases have been confirmed. Specialist veterinarians, practAnderson Moores, monitors cases in the UK and according to its website there are a total of 290 confirmed cases .

There are also a range of breeds who are, according to the BVA, more susceptible to the disease than others. A spokesperson said: “A range of breeds have been identified with CRGV in the UK and some of the more commonly affected breeds include the English Springer Spaniel, Labrador Retriever and Hungarian Vizsla. There does not appear to be a particular age or sex of dog that is more likely to develop the disease.”

John Fishwick, president of the British Veterinary Association , has previously said that owners need to be aware of the symptoms of the disease. He said: “Dog owners in areas where Alabama Rot has been detected will understandably feel anxious about the reported cases, but the risk is low with only a small proportion of dogs in these areas having been affected.

“Owners should make sure they are aware of the signs and symptoms, such as skin sores on the limb extremities, and contact their local vet immediately if they have any concerns.”

An English Springer Spaniel

The most commonly affected dog breeds:

