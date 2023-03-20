Supermarket opening and closing times are set to be altered across the upcoming Easter weekend - with Aldi confirming their operating hours

As we rapidly approach Easter, Aldi has released their Easter opening times. Many sectors, including retail, alter their operating times at certain points in the year, with opening times set to be affected.

Easter is one of those times, along with Christmas and Bank Holidays. Other major supermarkets such as Tesco, Asda and more are expected to alter their opening times, but Aldi are one of the first to confirm their Easter operating hours.

Over the Easter weekend, more than 890 Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, to ensure everyone can pick up any last-minute Easter eggs, hot cross buns and Easter roast essentials.

As with previous years, Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday. The usual opening times of Aldi stores up and down the UK will revert to normal by Tuesday, April 11.

Despite having their operating hours slashed around the Easter period, Aldi has everything customers need to make this Easter amazing. Their Hot Cross Bun pudding won in a recent BBC Good Food Easter taste test.

