Aldi has launched a brand new range to help customers cut household bills this winter.

To help customers save on energy bills this winter, Aldi has launched an energy saving Heat Your Home for less range. Aimed at helping Aldi customers keep warm during the winter months, the range can help the nation cut household costs thanks to energy-efficient must-haves and everyday essentials such as electric blankets, draft excluders and hot water bottles.

The new Aldi range covers all bases when it comes to keeping warm as it includes savvy DIY products such as Foil Insulation Wraps to reduce heat loss through wall linings, floorboards, kitchen essentials such as an electric stove with lower running costs, an oil radiator which costs just 27p per hour to run, as well as fluffy hot water bottles to keep yourself and the kids warm

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi says: “Trying to keep warm while keeping an eye on the pennies this winter is a big challenge – that’s why we’ve launched Aldi’s first-ever Heat Your Home for Less Specialbuys range.”

Aldi’s sell-out heated airer is also returning after being a hit last year. The handy gadget costs just 7p per hour to run and will help you dry your clothes quickly and efficiently but at a lower cost than a tumble dryer.

Full list of Aldi’s new energy saving range prices

Here is the full list of the range and when they will be available to buy.

Available to pre-order online only from January 3

Multi-layer foil insulation £69.99

Heated Throw £34.99

Electric underblanket from £19.99

Infrared thermometer £16.99

Available to pre-order online from January 3 and in-store from January 8

Electric stove £59.99

Oil filled radiator £34.99

Electric underblanket £24.99

Stove fan £17.99

Multi layer wrap /Radiator reflector £12.99

Long hot water bottle £8.99

Heated neck wrap £8.99

Unibond expanding foam solution £6.99

Hot water bottle £5.99

Double draft excluder £4.99

Aluminium foil tape £3.99

Pipe wrap £2.99

Available in-store only from January 8

