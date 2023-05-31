Aldi has announced the launch of its latest seasonal rosé range with prices starting from just £5.99.

Budget supermarket Aldi has unveiled its latest range of summer rosé wines as the retailer says they offer "something to suit all taste buds". The wines include tastes from around the world, including from South Africa and New Zealand.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: "Shoppers can raise a toast to the pink summer nights without pulling on the purse strings."

Below is a full list of the rosé wines including a description of each.

Aldi summer rosé wine range

Specially Selected La Bonne Vie Rosé (£6.99, 75cl)

“This fun and flavoursome French rosé has floral notes, with hints of sweet red cherry, raspberry, and blueberry flavours. Ideal as an aperitif, it’s perfect for those looking to toast to the warm sunshine. “

Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc Rosé 2022 (£5.99, 75cl)

“Following the sell-out success of Aldi’s popular Cambalala South African Sauvignon Blanc, the new rosé addition boasts tropical fruit and fresh floral aromas, that meet strong notes of tangy lemon and lime.”

Specially Selected New Zealand Riesling Blush 2022 (£9.99, 75cl)

“This beautifully pure blush offers delicate notes of apple, orange and pear that meet hints of lime and cranberry for a refreshingly dry but tangy finish. Perfect for the summer nights, this tipple promises surprise and delight.”

Specially Selected Pinot Noir Rosé 2022 (£9.99, 75cl)

“Gorgeous and sophisticated, this delicate rosé has subtle aromas of soft red berry fruits with a suggestion of blueberry and peach. Dry and elegant but juicy and extremely drinkable, this tipple also comes encased in a stunning bottle.”

Specially Selected Coteaux de Béziers Rosé 2022 (£6.99, 75cl)

“A rosé to spark excitement ahead of the summer months. Youthful with ripe berry and pear notes, this dry rosé is both characterful and flavourful. Adding some Provence fun to seasonal sipping, what’s not to like?”

Chassaux Et Fils Atlantique Rosé (£6.49, 75cl)

“Boasting redcurrant and rhubarb aromas that meet fresh strawberry flavours for a citrusy dry finish, this light pale pink comes in an eye pleasing bottle ready to wow guests at any summer celebration.”

Specially Selected Ventoux Rosé (£6.99, 75cl)

“An elegant and subtle wine with aromas of strawberry and watermelon that lead to flavours of tangy raspberry and red cherry. Dry and fresh, this is an easy-drinking wine that is perfect for long evenings.”

Specially Selected IGT Costa Toscana Organic Rosé (£7.49, 75cl)

“This award-winning organic tipple just scooped up an impressive SILVER at the Global Organic & Vegan Masters 2023. Boasting flavours of red berries with a creamy but minerally finish, this elegant rosé makes the perfect addition for alfresco dinner parties.”

Specially Selected Rioja Rosado (£6.99, 75cl)