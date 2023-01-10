The company said all the workers would be offered roles at other existing Amazon locations

Amazon has announced it is to close three of its UK warehouses in a shake-up of its nationwide operations. The move will impact 1200 jobs across the three sites.

Sites in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, which is in the west of Scotland have been proposed to close.The tech firm, which was established in the USA in 1994, has said that it wants to replace the three warehouses with two fulfilment centres.

The new sites for the fulfilment centres have been confirmed as Peddimore in the West Midlands and Stockton-onTees in the North East of England. It is expected that these centres will create over 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

An Amazon company spokesperson said: "We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

"As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.

"We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.

Amazon are closing three UK warehouses