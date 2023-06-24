In a signed address, King Charles has thanked military personnel for their “immense and dedicated contribution”. It is the King’s first Armed Forces Day since becoming monarch last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In his tribute, the King wrote: “The Queen and I join many around the United Kingdom in celebrating Armed Forces Day, recognising the immense and dedicated contribution of our military both at home and overseas. Today provides a particularly valuable opportunity to acknowledge publicly the selfless service and sacrifice made each day by our Armed Forces personnel to keep this nation safe.”

The King also reflected on his own time in the military, adding: “Having trained, and served, in both the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, and having had such close affiliations over the course of the last 47 years as Colonel or Colonel-in-Chief of multiple regiments within the British Army, I know only too well of the deep pride our service personnel take in their duty, so superbly shown during our recent Coronation.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I send my warmest good wishes to you all, your families, and the entire Armed Forces community on this special day.”

