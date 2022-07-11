Asda is giving money off next shop when buying petrol - how to claim

Shoppers will need to keep their petrol or diesel receipt to claim the discount (Photo: Adobe)

Asda is giving customers money off their next shop after filling up their car at one of its forecourts.

Shoppers will need to keep their petrol or diesel receipt to claim the £5 discount and show it at the till before making their next in-store purchase.

Customers will need to spend at least £40 in Asda to be eligible for the discount and several items will not be counted towards the minimum spend. This includes:

- Alcohol

- Lottery tickets

- Tobacco

- E-cigarettes

- Mobile top ups

- Gift cards

- Infant formula

- Kiosk

- Opticians

- Pharmacy

- Stamps

- More petrol

The offer ends on Friday 15 July, but customers will have until the end of the month to be able to use the £5 off at selected Asda stores across the UK.

Where is the offer valid?

The £5 discount is redeemable at the following Asda stores:

- Bishopbriggs

- Grangemouth

- Newmains

- Robroyston

- Cumbernauld

- Larkhall

- Blantyre

- Parkhead

- Coatbridge

- Alloa

- Sunderland

- Peterlee

- Thornaby

- Hartlepool

- Bishop Auckland

- Spennymoor

- Stockton

- Darlington

- Skelton

- Middlesbrough

- Blackwood

- Caerphilly

- Newport Pillgwenlly

- Newport

- Pentwyn

- Gloucester

- Quedgeley

- Cheltenham

- Hereford

- Wheatley

The offer comes after figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts last week was 190.8p, with diesel at 198.6p per litre.

That is an increase of around 60p for petrol and 64p for diesel over the past 12 months.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) noted there are “significant differences” in pump prices between many rural and urban areas.

CMA general counsel Sarah Cardell said: “The recent rises in pump prices are a major worry for millions of drivers.

“While there is no escaping the global pressures pushing up fuel prices, the growing gap between the oil price and the wholesale price of petrol and diesel is a cause for concern.

“We now need to get to the bottom of whether there are legitimate reasons for this and, if not, what action can be taken to address it.

“On the whole the retail market does seem to be competitive, but there are some areas that warrant further investigation.”