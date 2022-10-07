The deal, consisting of a soup, a roll, and unlimited tea or coffee will be available throughout November and December in Asda’s cafes nationwide.

Asda has launched a £1 ‘winter warmer’ deal for customers aged 60 and over to help them with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The deal, which consists of a soup, a roll and unlimited tea or coffee, will be available throughout November and December in any of the supermarket chain’s 205 cafes.

The supermarket giant made the announcement after its latest Income Trackers revealed that individuals aged 65 to 74 saw a £163 decline in disposable income in August compared to the previous year.

The new initiative will run alongside the current ‘Kids eat for £1’ offer which continues to be popular, with more than 557,000 meals served since the launch in June.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s Co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

“We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

“Meanwhile, the cost of living grant programme led by Asda’s charity The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

Elderly people at risk of falling into fuel poverty

Asda is also planning to assist community groups, with £500,000 available in individual donations of up to £2,000 per organisation.

Asda NI is offering those aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffees for just £1 in its cafes all day and every day throughout November and December

The supermarket is also running a ‘Community Cuppa’ campaign in its cafes by creating space for community groups, who may otherwise struggle to meet due to rising energy costs.

It comes as the UK faces a cost-of-living and energy crises this winter, with many elderly people at risk of falling into fuel poverty.

Despite the freezing of the energy price cap, Age UK believes that 2.8 million older households will remain in fuel poverty this winter.

Meanwhile, the National System Power System Operator (ESO) , the agency in charge of the UK’s electricity grid, has warned that planned blackouts may be necessary.