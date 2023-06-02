Azaelia Banks has slammed The 1975 frontman Matty Healy over his comments about rap singer Ice Spice and rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift. In May, rumours began to emerge that Swift and Healy were a couple after they were spotted “holding hands” in a New York restaurant, just weeks after the Anti-Hero singer split from long-term partner Joe Alwyn.

As rumours swirled, some of Swift’s fans were unhappy about her reported involvement with The 1975 frontman due to Healy’s controversial stage antics and range of derogatory remarks about women on a podcast, including some comments which were aimed at Swift’s recent collaborator, Ice Spice.

Healy later addressed his comments during a 1975 gig in New Zealand, where he claimed he disliked being famous and “makes a joke about everything”.

He continued: “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Despite his on stage apology, rapper Azaelia Banks has now weighed in on the comments. She wrote on her Instagram story: “Does Matt Healy know that no one actually thinks The 1975 make good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing.”

She continued: “He’s clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and money than him. Does he know that black women are more coveted [in] today’s industry because there’s a big business in female rap.”

In a separate story, Banks referenced Swift’s rumoured relationship with Healy as she said: “Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white coochie mountain sis.”

While Swift and Healy are yet to confirm their rumoured relationship, they have been spotted together many times over the past month. Healy has also attended a number of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in the US.

He appeared to reference the speculation during The 1975’s performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 27. Speaking on stage as the band kicked off their performance, the 34-year-old said: “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?