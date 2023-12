The most popular names given to baby boys in 2023 have been revealed.

According to BabyCentre, the name Muhammad has taken the title of the number one baby boy name of the year for another year running.

Find out the top 20 baby boy names of 2023 below - is yours featured?

1 . Muhammad Muhammad has taken the top spot again as the most popular baby boy name for 2023.

2 . Noah Noah is second place on the list, and has featured many times in previous years.

3 . Theo The shortened name for Theodore has made the list at number three.

4 . Leo Leo, which originates from the Greek word for lion, has made the list at number four.