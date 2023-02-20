Kate Middleton hit the BAFTAs red carpet in style last night choosing a pair of £17.99 high street earrings to accompany her reworked Alexander McQueen gown

Kate Middleton and Prince William hit the red carpet in style for the British Academy Film Awards 2023 in London last night (February, 19). While the star-studded event saw some of the biggest names in films donning lavish looks, it was the Princess of Wales’ earrings catching the attention of many.

The Princess of Wales has become known for re-wearing outfits in a bid to be more sustainable and this year is no different. For the star-studded occasion, Kate donned a reworked off-shoulder white Alexander McQueen gown she first debuted at the 2019 Baftas, pairing it with black gloves.

Kate styled the look with straightened brunette locks, and a natural glowing makeup look. But the evening’s biggest talking point came with her understated monochrome outfit being accented by a pair of statement rose gold earrings that look straight from the Royal jewellery collection.

However, fans won’t have to break into a vault to get their hands on them as they are actually from popular high street brand Zara. Even better news for fans is that the earrings retail at just £17.99.

A Sky News presenter who broke down The Princess of Wales’ latest look clocked on to the show-stealing earrings, and deemed them a bargain. They said: “And her earrings, they’re floral chandelier earrings. Where are they from? Zara! Who would have guessed that? £18, Thomas the producer says.”

