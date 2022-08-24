Bank holiday supermarket opening times: when Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsburys will be open
This will be the last bank holiday until Boxing Day
The last bank holiday of the summer is here with thousands over the country enjoying an extra day off.
It will be the first bank holiday for almost three months, with the last bank holiday occurring on 3 June, which was added in this year as the Queen celebrated her platinum jubilee.
As always with bank holidays, major supermarket brands will alter their operating hours, usually making them shorter to allow workers to enjoy some of the day off.
Aldi
Saturday 27 August - 8am - 10pm
Sunday 28 August - 10am - 4pm
Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
Sainsburys
Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
Tesco
Monday 29 August - 8am - 6pm
Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
Asda
Monday 29 August - 7am - 8pm
Tuesday 30 August - 7am - 11pm
Co-op
Monday 29 August - 7am - 10pm
Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
Marks and Spencer
Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
Waitrose
Sunday 28 August - Closed
Monday 29 August - 8am - 8pm
Iceland
Friday August 27 - 8am-7pm
Saturday August 28 - 8am-7pm
Sunday August 29 - 10am-4pm
Monday August 30 - 10am-4pm
When is the next bank holiday?
It’s a long wait until the next bank holiday, just shy of four months with the next one to come on Boxing Day 2022, which is on a Monday this year.
Many will also get an extra day off on 27 December too, as Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year.