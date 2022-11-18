Bristol artist Banksy confirms his presence in war torn Ukraine as he posts an Instagram reel showing his behind the scenes effort in the country

Bristol guerilla artist Banksy has shared a short video highlighting his time in the Ukraine, where the artist has currently been “exhibiting” his latest works. The video, shared through Banksy’s Instagram account , has nearly reached 900,000 views as of this morning, as more and more of Banky’s art continues to be found in parts of the Ukraine.

In the video, Banksy can be seen (face hidden as always) preparing for his artworks by cutting out a range of stencils from cardboard ; his preferred method of choice when spray paint. That then cuts to a scene from the perspective of a passenger in a car followed by clips of his art juxtaposed with images of the Ukraine city Horenka and its war ravaged architecture; Horenka was the site of one of Russia’s biggest attacks during the conflict.

The video continues to show the contrast between his artwork, which has included his near trademark gasmask on one such character sprayed, the citizens of Horenka showing their defiance by continuing their day to day lives with those images of Czech hedgehogs being used to stop tanks from infiltrating the city.

Most Popular

Banksy’s Instagram reel also shows a brief interview with a mother and her child in front of a destroyed school building with the elder woman comforting the little girl and admitting to the camera “we have already cried so much, we have no tears left.” The video closes on a heated local man pointing to an image the artist painted on a graffitied wall so that a pre-existing tag became a warhead atop an armoured truck and announces “For this, I would kick out all his teeth and break his legs.”

Advertisement