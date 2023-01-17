Barclays has announced that they will close 15 more of their branches in 2023

Barclays has announced another round of bank branch closures, with 15 more locations set to shut. The first lot of closures will come as soon as March this year.

The latest closures mean Barclays will close at least 26 branches by the end of the year. However, Barclays isn’t the only bank shutting branches as this year HSBC will close 114 branches, NatWest is closing 43 and Lloyds Bank will shut 14.

The news will no doubt put more customers in a difficult situation if they do not have access to online banking, and their nearest branch is closing down. Those looking for face to face interaction with the bank may consider using the educational and support van run by the bank.

The van enables Barclays and Barclaycard customers in England and Wales to access certain advice and help in their local area at specific times and dates each month. You can check if a nearby town is covered on Barclays’ website. However, it’s worth noting that Barclays’ van service and pop-up locations don’t have cash or counter services, so you won’t be able to manage your money there.

Money Saving Expert advises that customers that don’t have alternative services nearby and need branch access may need to consider switching banks.

Additionally, If you need to access your bank but can’t get online customers may be able to access some services via the Post Office. Use the Post Office’s branch finder tool to locate your nearest. The services you can use this way include cashing/cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing money.

So, which branches will Barclays be closing this year? Here’s the full list of closures.

Full list of Barclays branches closing this year

Here’s the full list of branches closing this year, and when they are closing:

Barclays Bank

Amersham

4 Sycamore Road HP6 5DT

01/03/2023

Bargoed

1 Hanbury Road CF81 8XA

14/04/2023

Barnoldswick

5 Church Street BB18 5UR

14/04/2023

Birmingham

161 High Street, Kings Heath B14 7LA

10/03/2023

Bishop Auckland

55 Front Street, Stanhope DL13 2TU

21/04/2023

Bridlington

6 Manor Street YO15 2RU

06/03/2023

Dagenham

227/231 Heathway RM9 5AN

03/03/2023

Ellesmere Port

100 Whitby Road CH65 0AD

02/03/2023

Flitwick

3 Station Road MK45 1JS

14/04/2023

Guiseley

45 Oxford Road LS20 8AE

12/04/2023

Hunstanton

42 High Street PE36 5AQ

12/04/2023

Keswick

Market Square CA12 5BE

21/04/2023

Leeds

390 Harrogate Road LS17 6PY

21/04/2023

Liskeard

The Parade PL14 6AR

02/03/2023

London

260 Walworth Road SE17 1JF

13/04/2023

London

104/108 Tower Bridge Road SE1 3NG

19/04/2023

London

304 Green Street E7 8LG

20/04/2023

Macclesfield

10 Market Place SK10 1HA

14/04/2023

Milton Keynes

8/10 High Street, Woburn Sands MK17 8RN

18/04/2023

Shenfield

93-95 Hutton Road CM15 8JE

19/04/2023

Sittingbourne

85 High Street ME10 4AW

08/03/2023

Sleaford

21 Market Place NG34 7SS

08/03/2023

Swansea

16 Newton Road, Mumbles SA3 4AU

07/03/2023

Torquay

39/40 Fleet Street TQ2 5DL

08/03/2023

Warley

70 Birmingham Road, Rowley Regis B65 9BA

21/04/2023

Weymouth