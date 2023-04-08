Beyond Paradise fans rejoice - the show has been renewed for another season and will get a Christmas special

The BBC has officially confirmed popular TV show Beyond Paradise has been renewed for another season - after its premiere series achieved great success after a tense season 1 finale on Friday (April 7).

The spin-off series to Death in Paradise, which has followed fan-favourite Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) in his new life in Shipton Abbott has been received well, attracting an audience of 8.7 million viewers.

As well as the second season, fans of the show will also be treated to a Christmas special episode. A new date for the second season has not yet been confirmed, but will land on screens in 2024.

Despite no exact release date, those returning for season 2 will include: Marshall as DI Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

Speaking about the series renewal, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama said: “I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise.

"The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I’m intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Kris Marshal as Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, and Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins in Beyond Paradise, stood around the Shipton Abbott harbour. They’re in black and white, with a light blue filter over the background (Credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Todd Anthony / NationalWorld Graphics)