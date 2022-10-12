EastEnders producers have confirmed that some of the show’s most iconic characters will make a return to Albert Square in a special episode in memory of actress June Brown, who played Dot Branning for 35 years.

June Brown played Dot Cotton in EastEnders from 1985, before leaving in 2020. She died on April 3 this year. Last week it was rumoured that Jac Jossa who played Dot’s granddaughter, Lauren Branning would be returning for an episode centred around Dot’s funeral, but now it has been confirmed that a whole posse from the EastEnders cast from over the years will be making a re-appearance.