As Lily Savage, Paul O’Grady presented Blankety Blank between 1997 to 200

BBC One will broadcast a classic Lily Savage Blankety Blank episode in tribute to the late comedian and presenter Paul O’Grady. Paul died on Tuesday (March 28) at the age of 67, leading a legion of his fans to mourn his sudden and unexpected death.

As his alter-ego Lily Savage, the much-loved funny man hosted Blankety Blank between 1997 to 2002. The hit game show - watched by millions - sees contestants attempting to fill in the missing words of statements and phrases with the help of a celebrity panel. Most recently the reboot version has been hosted by Bradley Walsh.

In this classic episode of the game show, Lily’s guests will include Rebecca Callard, Sophie Lawrence, Davina McCall, Sir Ian McKellen, Gray O’Brien and Dale Winton.

Following the announcement, fans of the comedian have said that they will be tuning into the special edition of the show on the weekend. One viewer: “Oh how lovely! Can’t wait to watch xx”

Another social media user wrote: “Yes !! Well done to the BBC usually Lily Savage Blankety blank is on challenge we record them every Sunday this Sunday will certainly be a poignant one funnily enough we watched a recorded one on the night we heard he sadly passed.”

When does the Blankety Blank air?