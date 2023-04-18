Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK

Bebe Rexha has announced she’ll be bringing her ‘Best F’n Night of My Life’ tour to the UK later this year. The London show will tailend a huge U.S. tour set to kick off in May.

After cutting her teeth as an in-demand songwriter for the likes of Eminiem and Rihanna, Rexha started crafting her own lane in the pop industry. The New-York born singer has already achieved certified diamond status with ‘Meant To Be’ and has garnered over 16 billion cumulative streams.

2022’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ with David Guetta topped the charts in more than 20 countries and has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. It reached number one at Top 40, Hot AC and Dance radio and was nominated for a GRAMMY Award along with winning an MTV European Music Award.

When and where is Bebe Rexha playing in the UK?

Bebe Rexha will perform at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Friday July 28, 2023.

How to get tickets for Bebe Rexha in the UK

Presales tickets for Rexha’s London show will go on sale on Wednesday, April 19 at 10am via the Live Nation website . General sale tickets will be available from Friday, April 21 at 10am via the Live Nation website .

Bebe Rexha full UK tour dates