Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who frequently appears on TV to discuss issues such as racism, has received death threats in a chilling letter sent to her home.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a renowned Black lawyer and activist, has received an outpouring of support after she received death threats in a terrifying letter from a far-right group through her front door.

The letter, which has what looks like the logo of a far-right group, National Action as its letterhead, says she is on their "kill list" and will be "executed." Founded in 2013, the group was declared a terrorist organisation by the UK government three years later. It now has branches across the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She tweeted on Monday (February 20) : “I have received ‘a serious threat from National Action London’ notifying me of their ‘intention to kill me’ and my family. They name my husband and home address.

Most Popular

“They don’t consider killing me ‘murder’, they call it an ‘execution’. This letter was through my front door. This is Britain.” Dr Mos-Shogbamimu appears frequently on television and radio to discuss issues such as racism, women’s rights, and politics.

The one-page letter reads: “Shola you are a constant troublemaker and liar who appears on television frequently. You make a shabby living from criticising and race grifting against ethnic white Europeans and our culture.

“You are a dreg of multicultural society…We are watching you. This is a serious notice from National Action London. We are notifying you of our intention to kill you and your family. We suggest you leave the UK asap, this is the only way that you can avoid what is coming to you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You need to hide because your details have been circulated to others on the internet, violent nationalist activists, black-shirts and others. It is only a matter of time Adeshola before you receive your punishment, your execution.”

The letter is littered with vile racist abuse and slurs. Many have since rallied behind Dr Mos-Shogbamimu, urging her to lodge a police report immediately. Guardian columnist and socialist, Owen Jones tweeted : “This is horrifying: all my love and solidarity, and shows just how important it is we stand up to an embolden far right.”

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. Photo: LondonWorld

British economist and activist Faiza Shaheen said : “This is horrific Shola, and not ok. I hope the police are following up, but of course over the longer-term we need to take the toxicity out of conversations on race and immigration in the UK. I’m so sorry that you’re having to deal with this.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Mos-Shogbamimu also revealed she has been receiving calls on her mobile from a caller who hangs up “as soon as” she answers. This is in addition to anonymous emails containing profanities and racial slurs she has received.

She said: “It happened quite a number of times recently that I felt irked enough to mention to my husband that it was weird/annoying but I didn’t dwell on it.” According to The Independent , the matter has been reported to the Metropolitan Police.

What is a National Action group?

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Action is a Warrington-based right-wing extremist and Neo-Nazi terrorist organisation. The group, which was founded in 2013, is secretive, with rules prohibiting members from discussing it openly .

Since 16 December 2016, it has been a proscribed organisation in the UK under the Terrorism Act 2000, making it the first far-right group to be so since World War II. In March 2017, ITV conducted an undercover investigation and discovered that its members were still meeting in secret.

In April 2021, a man who became the first serving British police officer to be convicted of a terrorism offence was jailed for four years and four months. Benjamin Hannam was found guilty of membership of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

He worked as a Metropolitan police probationary officer for nearly two years before his details were found on a leaked database from an extreme rightwing forum.

Advertisement