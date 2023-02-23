The high street retailer has issued the recall of the gummy over health fears - here’s what has been recalled and how to identify

High street retailer Boots has issued an urgent recall of Kids Daily Health Multivitamins Strawberry Flavour Gummies because the product could cause allergic reactions with the vitamins mispacked with gummies which contain soya.

The gummies are not suitable for anyone with an allergy to soya. Soya allergies are quite rare, with around 0.5 percent of the general population allergic to it, according to Thermofisher.com .

Some symptoms of allergic reaction can include vomiting, stomach cramps, indigestion, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis. Boots have said that the gummies will also be orange in colour instead of being red.

The batch that has been affected and is being recalled contains 30 gummies, has the batch code 82221103 and has a best before date of May 17, 2024. Children with the allergy are advised to not eat them, with the gummies retailing for £5.

Boots said in a statement on the recall notice: “We are recalling Boots Kids Daily Health Multivitamins Strawberry Flavour 30 Gummies due to it containing soya which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.”

